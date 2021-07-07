Catania Oils to host 31st Annual Golf Tournament for Cancer Research
Annual tournament aims to hit the $1 million fundraising mark for The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
We’ve seen the devastating effects cancer has on patients and their families and being able to give back has been very meaningful to us.”AYER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Basile family, owners of Catania Oils, will host its 31sth Annual Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard, MA. Like many events, the pandemic derailed plans for the 2020 tournament and facilitated a change in location. Since its inception more than three decades ago, the event has generated nearly $850,000 and the family’s goal this year is to reach the $1 million mark in funds raised during the lifetime of the tournament.
— Joseph Basile
Since 1989, the Basile’s family, friends, employees and business associates have come together for a day of golf to raise funds for The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The idea for the tournament came when Robert and Ann, third-generation owners of Catania Oils, lost their brother, Joseph D. Basile, to Leukemia. “Our family is extremely close and when our uncle passed away, it was a challenging time for all of us,” said Robert. “Together, we found a way to honor his memory while making a difference by supporting other families enduring their own difficult battles with cancer.” The tournament has since become a big part of the Basile Family and Catania Oil’s legacy.
Joseph Basile, Catania Oil’s President, and nephew to the late Joseph D. Basile, agrees. “Our tournament has become much larger than we ever expected and we’re so thankful for the ability to give back. We’ve seen the devastating effects cancer has on patients and their families and being able to help in any way has been very meaningful to us.”
100% of the proceeds from this event will support adult and pediatric cancer research and care at the world-renowned Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Catania Oils, the driving force behind the event’s success, has a motto of “one more dollar than the year before.” This slogan has helped them consistently step up to increase their fundraising for the Jimmy Fund and its beneficiaries.
“The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are incredibly appreciative for the longstanding partnership with the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament,” said Amy McCallum, Assistant Vice President, Jimmy Fund Golf. “The money raised through this event is driving the next wave of cancer research and care that provides an abundance of hope to our patients and their families. Through their philanthropy, they are truly putting Dana-Farber on the right course to conquer cancer.”
The tournament is a Shotgun Four Person Scramble played on Shaker Hills’ spectacular course layout.
“We are encouraged by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as more people are becoming vaccinated, we continue to monitor the situation closely,” noted Catania Oils’ Marketing Generalist and tournament committee member Anne Whitney. “We plan to take all reasonable precautions to protect the health of our guests.”
Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one. Opportunities to win unique raffle and silent auction items will be available throughout the day.
For more information about the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Anne Whitney at awhitney@cataniaoils.com or visit https://cataniaoils.com/events/. All sponsors will be individually recognized leading up to and during the event.
ABOUT CATANIA OILS
Catania Oils is a privately-held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service and private label customers. The 250,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com
ABOUT THE JIMMY FUND
The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.
