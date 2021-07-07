Zesty.io Recognized as "High Performing" Web CMS

Zesty.io Logo G2 Summer 2021 High Performer Badge

High levels of customer satisfaction have earned Zesty.io the title of “High Performer”, according to the Summer 2021 G2 Grid® Report for Web CMS.

Our long term customers continue to invest in us year over year and help guide us to building the most flexible robust hybrid CMS with a strong roadmap of no code and low code feature development.” — Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the hybrid headless CMS that deploys, adapts, and scales natively, has been named as a “High Performer” in the latest G2 Grid® Report for Web CMS.

G2 scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from our user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Together, these scores are mapped on the G2 Grid®, an excellent tool for comparing products, narrowing down top vendors, and quickly identifying the best products based on others' experiences.

Being identified as a High Performer in the report indicates that Zesty.io has "high customer satisfaction scores," which is reflected in G2's impartially gathered reviews. Here are those scores as they stand today:



100% of Zesty.io users rated the headless CMS 5 stars

100% of users believe the platform is headed in the right direction

95% of Zesty.io users would recommend the headless CMS to other professionals.

These lofty levels of customer satisfaction are reflected on other platforms, including Gartner Peer Insights, where 94% Zesty.io users rate the platform at least 4 out of 5 stars. Similarly, 91% of Zesty.io customers reviewing the platform via Gartner would recommend it.

“We’re thrilled that our customers are genuinely enjoying the Zesty.io content experience, which combines headless and hybrid developers tools, marketer-friendly content authoring environments, and lightning-fast cloud deployment with elastic scaling,” said Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io.

“Our long term customers, including Sony, Rocket League, and Acorns, continue to invest in us year over year and their challenges help guide us to building the most flexible robust hybrid CMS with a strong roadmap of no code and low code feature development. The positive feedback we see on platforms like G2,Gartner Peer Insights, and Capterra, enforce that sentiment” Apuzzo continued.