Robbin McManne, International Parenting Authority, Hand-selected to Contribute to Newsweek Expert Forum

Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only community where pioneering thinkers and industry leaders go to share their up-to-the-minute ideas.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robbin McManne, international parenting expert and founder of Parenting for Connection, has accepted an invitation to join Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community for pioneering thinkers and industry leaders.
McManne was hand-selected to join the community based on her proven expertise in educating parents on how to get more cooperation with their kids and more harmony in their home. McManne’s work focuses on building and strengthening the parent-child relationship so that children grow up with resilience, confidence, and strong emotional intelligence. She works with parents to help them understand their own emotions and frustrations in parenting, so they can help build their children’s sense of self without losing themselves in the process! Certified parent coach, author, mother, and sought-after public speaker, McManne works with parents and families worldwide.
Scott Gerber, the founder of Newsweek Expert Forum, says, "We are honored to accept Robbin McManne into the Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Robbin brings important insights about parenting as a professional and business leader to this community.”
As a member, McManne is part of a curated network of thought leaders from a broad range of influential industries and professions who share unique insights and analyses with one another and publish thought-provoking content.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this distinguished group of thought leaders. I look forward to using the Newsweek Expert Forum to share my insights and expertise on raising our kids in today’s complicated and confusing environment. Never before has there been a more important time to consciously raise our kids and teach them how to thrive in tomorrow’s world.”
Of the total current Newsweek Expert Forum members, only a small number are in Canada, making this invite even more special to McManne. McManne loves working with clients from around the world but is based with her family in Vancouver, Canada.
Members of the Newsweek Expert Forum are top thinkers and professionals in business, culture/arts, health, lifestyle, money, science, sports, technology, and travel.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis, and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics.
More about McManne, here: https://www.parentingforconnection.com/
About Robbin McManne:
Robbin is a Certified Parent Coach, author, podcaster and speaker. She works with parents from all over the world to help them build more connection and find more joy and cooperation to their parenting.
Robbin is a former ‘Angry Mom’ and for over 12 years, Robbin juggled a full-time corporate career while being a mom and wife, prior to becoming a Parenting Coach. In her corporate career, Robbin has a background in marketing and public relations, training, and event planning. She understands firsthand how many moms struggle to balance work and family.
It’s because of her struggles as a parent that she found the world of peaceful parenting and has dedicated her life to teaching parents how to build a strong family, so their kids thrive.
Robbin’s work focuses on building and strengthening the parent child relationship so that children grow up with resilience, confidence and strong emotional intelligence. She works with parents to help them understand their own emotions and frustrations in parenting, so they can help build their children’s sense of self without losing themselves in the process!
In October of 2018 Robbin released her first book, “The Yelling Cure – How to stress less and get your kids to cooperate without threats & punishments.” Her book is being read by parents all over the world with 300,000 copies sold to date.
Robbin divides her time working with her clients, speaking at events and spending time with her two boys and husband. You can usually find her at a hockey rink or sports field cheering on her boys. Most importantly, Robbin has changed the way she parents and connects with her sons and is dedicated to helping parents find the same joy, connection and cooperation in their families.
