Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,382 in the last 365 days.

Work to Begin on the Route 3008 Resurfacing Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Quaker Sales, Inc. of Johnstown, will begin work, Monday, July 12, on a roadway resurfacing project in Richland Township, Cambria County.

Work on this project will be on 1.9-miles of Route 3008 (Hostetler Road/Arbutus Avenue) from Route 756 (Belmont Street) to Route 3016 (Scalp Ave). 

Beginning, Monday, July 12, the contractor will begin work and traffic control will consist of single lane restrictions controlled by flaggers.

Overall work on this project consists of drainage upgrades, milling and paving, placement of new pavement markings, signing upgrades, a water line relocation, and any miscellaneous construction that is needed. 

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

You just read:

Work to Begin on the Route 3008 Resurfacing Project in Cambria County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.