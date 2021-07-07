Work to Begin on the Route 3008 Resurfacing Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Quaker Sales, Inc. of Johnstown, will begin work, Monday, July 12, on a roadway resurfacing project in Richland Township, Cambria County.

Work on this project will be on 1.9-miles of Route 3008 (Hostetler Road/Arbutus Avenue) from Route 756 (Belmont Street) to Route 3016 (Scalp Ave).

Beginning, Monday, July 12, the contractor will begin work and traffic control will consist of single lane restrictions controlled by flaggers.

Overall work on this project consists of drainage upgrades, milling and paving, placement of new pavement markings, signing upgrades, a water line relocation, and any miscellaneous construction that is needed.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101