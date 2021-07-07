Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDOT Regional Office Closure July 9 and 12 for Building Renovations

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation regional administrative offices located at 310 Galletti Way in Sparks will be closed to visitors during the following days as power is temporarily deactivated for building renovations:

  • Friday, July 9-  8a.m. to 5p.m. 
  • Monday, July 12- 8a.m. to noon

The closure hours are approximate and subject to change.

During the temporary building closure, the following services will not be available in-person:

  • Permit offices for granting use of state roadway for an event, utility or other non-highway construction will be closed to in-person visits, but permit licensing will still be available by contacting (775) 834-8330. 
  • Adopt-a-Highway- volunteers permitted to remove roadside trash as part of NDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway litter removal program will not be able to pick up trash bags or highway safety vests. 
  • Deliveries- delivery providers are asked to deliver outside of these closure hours

The building houses local highway administration, engineering and permitting offices. Office staff will telecommute during the closure, and all highway maintenance and construction will continue uninterrupted. 

All other NDOT business and customer service will remain available by contacting (775) 888-7000 or by visiting dot.nv.gov/online.

