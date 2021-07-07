Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KMK Donates to COVID Relief Effort in India

KMK Consulting Inc.

KMK Consulting Inc. donates COVID relief materials to local Community Health Centers in India

MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting, Inc. recently announced that they have donated materials worth over $3,000 to local Community Health Centers (CHC) in India as part of an ongoing relief effort to help in the fight against COVID-19.

With about half of their workforce located at their Vadodara office in India, the team at KMK knew they wanted to do something to help with the worsening COVID-19 situation there. Michael Karbachinskiy, founder and President of KMK, graciously pledged to donate $3,00 to cover the cost of relief materials. Many KMK team members expressed a willingness to help support this mission, volunteering critical hours to research suppliers to deliver the materials to more rural areas of India where the need was highest.

Thanks to the commitment of this team, KMK was able to donate life-saving medical supplies to the Community Health Center in Padra, Vadodara and to Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society (GMERS) Civil Hospital in Gotri, Vadodara. Some of the supplies delivered included pulse oximeters, oxygen masks, various medicines to help treat symptoms of COVID-19, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff.


About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.

