Tecknologia's Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses

Tecknologia Limited

Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) training courses by Tecknologia are greatly appreciated by delegates.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”
— Peter Drucker
ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agile Programme Management course provides programme managers (and others involved with major business change initiatives) with a disciplined but flexible approach to the management of transformational organizational change, allowing for iterative and incremental delivery of outputs and benefits.

Tecknologia's Agile Programme Management training equips delegates with practical understanding of Agile Programme Management and how to apply this within their working environments. It will also prepare candidates for the Foundation exam.

While these training courses are highly appreciated by delegates from all professional backgrounds, Tecknologia continues to work on improving the quality of all trainings and keeping our delegates satisfied.

A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
+44 2081264500
info@tecknologia.co.uk
Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) - An Overview

