Award-Winning Films by Najwa Najjar now on Istikana

Najwa Najjar

Istikana is showcasing Palestinian filmmaker Najwa Najjar’s films on their Arabic Independent Cinema Streaming platform

AMMAN, MA, JORDAN, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palestinian director Najwa Najjar has achieved great success in cinema. Most recently her latest film “Between Heaven and Earth” won the “Naguib Mahfouz” award for having the best screenplay at the Cairo Film Festival. The film will also be shown in Jordanian cinemas in the Summer of 2021 and soon on Netflix.

Despite the difficult living conditions in Palestine director Najwa Najjar uses her talents in writing and directing as an effective tool for resistance and education. She uses stories inspired by the Palestinian environment to narrate the suffering of the Palestinian people, their hopes and aspirations.

She has won many international awards for a number of her works, including "Pomegranates and Myrrh" and "Eyes of a Thief".

Istikana, the leading subscription video on demand service focused on Arabic independent films, and documentaries will be showcasing a series of films by Najwa Najjar as part of its mission to support the Arab film industry.

Istikana is now be offering the award winning film Yasmine’s Song أغنية ياسمين, a film that examines the stifling effects of the Israeli occupation on Palestinian life through a love story.

Also, Istikana is showing Najwa Najjar’s first award winning documentary, Naim and Wadee’a نعيم و وديعة. The documentary explores the social life in Yaffa before 1948 through a miniature portrait of a Palestinian couple, Wadee’a Aghabi and Naim Azar.

To watch these films and other films by Palestinian and regional filmmakers please visit www.istikana.com or download the Istikana app available on the mobile and smart TV app stores.

About Istikana

Istikana is a subscription video on demand platform that brings the best Arabic independent cinema to the world. The platform showcases never-seen before independent films, documentaries, short films, hard to find classics, and more. Istikana is available on the web, mobile web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. To learn more visit: www.istikana.com