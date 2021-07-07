Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn G. Goodman to speak at PropTech Conference, AnySizeDeals Week
Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn G. Goodman, will give the welcoming remarks at AnySizeDeals Week, which is an event focused on real estate innovation.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that Carolyn G. Goodman, the Mayor of Las Vegas will be giving the welcoming remarks at this year’s AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
The event takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
Mayor Goodman will be giving her opening remarks on September 7th, and will share her thoughts on the economy and the re-opening of the city of Las Vegas for business.
Mayor Goodman has been an advocate of Las Vegas’ $44.9 billion tourism industry and sits on various local boards including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), Las Vegas Events, the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee and the Regional Transportation Commission to name a few.
"It is very exciting to welcome AnySizeDeals Week to Las Vegas. Our city is a interactive, diverse and welcoming community and the ideal location for the innovative leaders in technology, real estate and finance to convene. As the world's top destination for business and excitement Las Vegas is the perfect spot for new ideas to take seed and develop." Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman
Other notable speakers at AnySizeDeals Week include Alex Bhathal, Managing Partner of RevOZ Capital and Co-Owner of The Sacramento Kings, David Weiden, Co-Founder of Khosla Ventures, Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin and Daryl J. Carter, Chairman of Avanath to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting in person events in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
Contact: Conference Press Team, support@anysizedeals.com
Steve Nson
AnySizeDeals, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn