Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit!

Two winners matched all five numbers

JACKSON, MISS. – Two lucky Mississippi Lottery players matched all five winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, each claiming a share of the $665,000 jackpot.

The two winning tickets were purchased just 23 miles apart, with one winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s #514 at 4041 Highway 11 S. in Hattiesburg, while the other winning ticket came from Keith’s Superstore #105 at 5213 Highway 11 N. in Ellisville.

Jackpot prizes for Mississippi Match 5 are pari-mutuel, meaning if more than one winning ticket is sold matching all five drawn numbers, the Jackpot prize will be shared equally among all eligible winning tickets.

The numbers randomly generated were 16-17-26-30-33.

“This is incredibly exciting to have two winners from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “We are looking forward to greeting them at MLC headquarters.”

Mississippi Match 5 was introduced April 28 and has a starting jackpot of $50,000, based on sales. Winning numbers are drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows. Prior to the Tuesday night drawing, the jackpot rolled 28 times.

The top prize for the Thursday, July 8, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

