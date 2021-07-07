Hand Up Network™ Announces Partnership with Texas Congregational Disaster Response
Hand Up Network™, an East Texas based non-profit, announced today a partnership with Texas Congregational Disaster Readiness (TXCDR), a Cypress, Texas based organization that seeks to enable Congregations to work together to expedite relief and recovery in communities impacted by a disaster. The Partnership creates a substantial area of coverage for Texans struggling with the impact of natural disasters with TXCDR being based out of the Gulf Coast Region and Hand Up Network doing similar work throughout East Texas.
“Collaboration is one of the core values that make Disaster Recovery possible.” stated TXCDR Executive Director, Godfrey Hubert. “We cannot be in all places at the same time; therefore, it became important for us to find a like-minded organization so we could leverage our work. Hand Up Network is a great organization with a great track record of serving the vulnerable. We look forward to working together to help the communities of East Texas recover from disaster.”
The TXCDR program helps prepare Congregations to respond to disasters by mobilizing leaders and volunteers that are prepared and equipped to help their neighbors recover from disasters of all kinds. TXCDR responds across the Gulf Coast with Teams focused on four areas: Compassionate Care, Sheltering, Home and Property, and Distribution.
Hand Up Network provides programs and response teams to reach people that are going through a tough season in life utilizing relationships with partners across a wide spectrum from government to civic groups, to churches and volunteer engagement. Hand Up Network Response Teams are focused on the 37 Counties of East Texas.
“TXCDR has been working continuously across the Gulf Coast providing life-changing services to people with significant need during very difficult times.” stated Hand Up Network™ CEO, Samuel Smith. “We were introduced through our friends at TDEM and it became obvious that a partnership would expand both organizations abilities and services. This partnership will now allow expertise, resources, and personnel to be optimized and expanded across the region to help our neighbors in need. We are thrilled to work with the team at TXCDR!”
The Partnership has already hit the ground running providing resources and support to those impacted by the recent ice storm and tornadoes that have caused major damage across East Texas. In the coming months, the partnership will provide additional training and engagement opportunities for civic groups, churches, etc. throughout the region to be better equipped to respond in times of disaster.
About Texas Congregational Disaster Readiness (TXCDR):
Based in Cypress, Texas Texas CDR is a 501c3 non-profit that along with its member Congregations works constantly to plan, prepare, and organize for the next disaster response. Their objective is to provide a more robust and less chaotic effort so that neighborhoods can recover more quickly, and vulnerable communities will not be left behind. https://txcdr.org/
About Hand Up Network™:
HAND UP NETWORK™ is a 501c3 non-profit based in Tyler, TX that has assembled an international team of leaders with decades of experience with a desire to come back home and bring focus to those in need in local communities. The Network offers long-term programs to people seeking a new season in life and response teams designed to address community issues and emergency response. The Network provides intentional volunteer opportunities for people wanting to provide support within their programs and opportunities to engage via Response Teams. The Hand Up Network was awarded the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a National Top-Rated Nonprofit for 2021! https://handupnetwork.com
