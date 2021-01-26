Hand Up Network Releases 2020 Impact Numbers
Hand Up Network releases its 2020 Impact Numbers and achieved a significant increase in services to East Texas, despite a year that saw a world-wide pandemic.
Hand Up Network has seen a decrease in monetary support due to the pandemic despite nearly doubling our impact on East Texas! Volunteers and Resources are needed to keep the life-changing work going!”TYLER, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand Up Network™ releases its 2020 Impact Numbers and despite a year that saw a world-wide pandemic, the results saw a significant increase in services to East Texas. Thanks to the support of some very generous partners that help to cover most of our overhead, 98.4% of every dollar donated to the organization has gone directly to our services. It’s part of our commitment to “Optimizing Ministry”!
— Samuel Smith, CEO
During 2019, a large number of people that suffered as victims of criminal activity were coming to Hand Up Network for help. Many of these people had dropped through the cracks of support and had spent years trying to recover from some of the most tragic events in their lives. Most have joined our Program and have begun the lengthy journey to restore their lives. We wanted to try to fill the void for victims and added the Victim Services component to our services.
"2020 was a year of challenges and the attached graphic provides numbers that speak for themselves in relation to the impact being made in East Texas. Hand Up Network has seen a decrease in monetary support due to the pandemic despite nearly doubling our impact on East Texas! We are responding 24/7 with our Victim Services and Response Teams. Volunteers and Resources are needed to keep the life-changing work going!" stated Samuel Smith, CEO of Hand Up Network.
Victim Services is a group of trained staff and volunteers that respond to the victims of crime. They are called to the scene by law enforcement or the medical community to provide support and advocacy for the victim. The Team operates 24/7 and it’s not uncommon to have multiple responses going on simultaneously at our hospitals. This is not a short-term response, but the beginning of a long, multi-year journey for many as they begin the judicial and medical journey to recovery. The Victim Services Team helps the victim manage this process, while we also help them to start the journey to restoration of their lives utilizing our Mentoring, Response Teams, and Organizational Partners as needed.
The Mentoring Program continues to grow and we are seeing substantial documented success for our Clients that continue to work hard to achieve the life they desire. These journeys are not short-term, but a methodical process to ensure a firm foundation in which to grow and achieve lasting success in the community. Once this foundation has been established, our Clients that are now entering Tier 2 support are seeing great success in life and we are thrilled to continue to be their Support System as they achieve the success they earned!
The Hand Up Network Response Teams have seen a dramatic increase in engagement throughout East Texas. We were asked by Smith County Emergency Response and the City of Tyler to oversee and operate a Respite Care Facility for First Responders and Medical Professionals fighting the impact of COVID 19 across our region. We worked closely with Tyler Junior College and utilized their two Ornelas Residence Halls to provide a place for our Heroes to get a good shower, food, and rest before going right back into the fight against this disease. We also are on call as the response support to our Emergency Management Coordinators across East Texas counties to provide food, supplies, etc. to the elderly and people quarantined due to the virus. This effort continues into 2021.
The Response Team effort has also seen engagement with local governments in relation to Code Enforcement and Resident Support. Veterans in need, handicap ramps, park & museum maintenance, etc. have been addressed throughout East Texas in addition to being on call with our Texas Emergency Management Partners during times of severe weather. It was a busy year and 2021 looks to continue this trend.
The Retail Training Center/Resale Store continues to be a source of quality used items for lower income families, but also a source of supplies to our efforts to support the victims of disasters, CPS, APS, etc. We are able to utilize over 98% of all items donated to us and they are much appreciated by all we serve! We have seen a large increase in the number of people that we have been able to bless in this area.
About Hand Up Network
HAND UP NETWORK™ is a 501c3 non-profit based in Tyler, TX that has assembled an international team of leaders with decades of experience with a desire to come back home and bring focus to those in need in local communities. The Network offers long-term programs to people seeking a new season in life and response teams designed to address community issues and emergency response. The Network provides intentional volunteer opportunities for people wanting to provide support within their programs and opportunities to engage via Response Teams. The Hand Up Network was awarded the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a National Top-Rated Nonprofit for 2020! This is the highest level of achievement possible. For more information, visit HandUpNetwork.com @HandUpNet
Media Contact
Hand Up Network Public Relations
Phone: 903-597-5334
Email: PR@HandUpNetwork.com
Public Relations
Hand Up Network
+1 903-597-5334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Hand Up Network - Victim Services Program