Hand Up Network™ Featured in National Promotion by Borden Dairy
Borden and Hand Up Network distributed over 150 Thanksgiving meals in conjunction with Exceptional Emergency Center of Tyler .
Hand Up Network™ was featured by Borden, one of America’s favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, as a part of their National Giving Tuesday promotion
TYLER, TEXAS, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYLER, Texas, December 2, 2020, Hand Up Network™ was featured by Borden, one of America's favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, as a part of their National Giving Tuesday promotion. Borden and its world-renowned mascot Elsie the Cow have been working with Hand Up Network to provide people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic with milk. Borden and Hand Up Network have distributed thousands of gallons of fresh milk across East Texas. Most recently, Borden and Hand Up Network distributed over 150 Thanksgiving meals in conjunction with Exceptional Emergency Center of Tyler to ensure East Texas families could celebrate Thanksgiving with a great meal.
— Nicole Bender, Borden Senior Manager of Communication
“We are honored to serve the people of East Texas and to have Borden and our lifetime friend Elsie the Cow engaged to help us help people is such a blessing!” stated Sam Smith, Hand Up Network CEO. “There are many businesses that are struggling to survive and yet an iconic company like Borden jumps in to help out our communities in a time of need. It tells you that Borden is not just focused on sales but on serving those who have supported them for so long. It’s what America is all about!”
As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, Borden was awarded the largest contract for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program to provide fresh fluid milk to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations. Thus far, Borden has provided more than 11 million gallons to families in need in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
“Borden is committed to playing an important role in ensuring Americans have access to nutrition during this difficult time,” said Nicole Bender, Borden Senior Manager of Communication. “The 3,300 people of Borden are proud to partner with great organizations like Hand Up Network to support our communities and American families, especially around the holidays.”
Hand Up Network™ Victim Services Team works alongside Law Enforcement, Regional Medical Partners, and District Attorney's Offices to provide support to victims of serious crime such as Family Violence, Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault, Suicide, etc. HUN Mentoring and Response Teams come alongside those that have suffered from Homelessness, Drug Addiction, Natural Disasters, or any number of other life's challenges to help them to reengage life.
About Hand Up Network
HAND UP NETWORK™ is a 501c3 non-profit based in Tyler, TX that has assembled an international team of leaders with decades of experience with a desire to come back home and bring focus to those in need in local communities. The Network offers long-term programs to people seeking a new season in life and response teams designed to address community issues and emergency response. The Network provides intentional volunteer opportunities for people wanting to provide support within their programs and opportunities to engage via Response Teams. The Hand Up Network was awarded the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a National Top-Rated Nonprofit for 2020! This is the highest level of achievement possible. For more information, visit HandUpNetwork.com
About Borden
Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is an iconic American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America’s favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 12 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company’s People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company’s well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com
