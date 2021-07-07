Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 8, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 7, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Allen

American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Belmont

Belmont Harrison Juvenile District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Cumberland Trail Fire District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Smith Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Brown

Green Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Butler

Trenton Community Improvement Corporation

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Champaign

Champaign County Library

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Rush Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Cuyahoga

City of Brecksville

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

City of Maple Heights

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

City of University Heights

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Fairfield

Bloom Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Franklin

Worthington Libraries

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Fulton

Fulton County Health Department

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Greene

City of Beavercreek

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Guernsey

Guernsey County Port Authority

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Village of St. Bernard

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Huron

Fairfield Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Hartland Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Knox

Clinton Township Water and Sewer District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Lake

City of Painesville

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Wickliffe Public Library

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Lawrence

Hamilton Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

Lucas

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Marion

Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Monroe

Malaga Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Morgan

Chesterhill Marion Union Cemetery

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Morrow

Bennington Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

South Bloomfield Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Noble

Jackson Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Perry

Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Richland

City of Ontario

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Sandusky

Riley Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Shelby

Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Trumbull

City of Girard

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Warren

Deerfield Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Williams

Brady Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Wyandot

Pitt Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Tymochtee Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
     

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

