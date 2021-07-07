For Immediate Release:

July 7, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Belmont Harrison Juvenile District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cumberland Trail Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Smith Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Green Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Trenton Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Champaign County Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Rush Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Brecksville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Maple Heights 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of University Heights 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Bloom Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Worthington Libraries 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Fulton County Health Department 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene City of Beavercreek 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Guernsey County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of St. Bernard 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Fairfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hartland Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Clinton Township Water and Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Painesville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wickliffe Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Hamilton Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Malaga Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Chesterhill Marion Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Bennington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 South Bloomfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland City of Ontario 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Riley Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull City of Girard 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Deerfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Brady Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Pitt Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tymochtee Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

