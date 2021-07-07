Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
American Township (Allen County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont Harrison Juvenile District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cumberland Trail Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Smith Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Green Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Champaign County Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Rush Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Brecksville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Maple Heights
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of University Heights
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Bloom Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Worthington Libraries
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Fulton County Health Department
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
City of Beavercreek
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Guernsey County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of St. Bernard
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Fairfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hartland Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Clinton Township Water and Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Painesville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wickliffe Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Hamilton Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Malaga Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Chesterhill Marion Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Bennington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
South Bloomfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
City of Ontario
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Riley Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
City of Girard
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Deerfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Brady Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Pitt Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tymochtee Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
