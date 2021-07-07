Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight - Iola Insurance Solutions, LLC
Meet Sandra Littlejohn, a Quantum Assurance independent insurance agency owner at Iola Insurance Solutions
I joined Quantum assurance because of the variety of carriers they offer. I wanted to be in business for myself but not by myself. The support of the Quantum Care Team is priceless.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Sandra Littlejohn, an independent insurance agency owner at Iola Insurance Solutions. Sandra joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in March 2021 and opened her insurance agency in Gastonia, NC. Iola Insurance Solutions works with over 10 insurance carriers and insures all of North Carolina and South Carolina. Sandra has a passion to help families, and more importantly help them save money on their home, auto commercial, and property insurance.
“I joined Quantum assurance because of the variety of carriers they offer. I wanted to be in business for myself but not by myself. The Quantum Success Team and Quantum Care Team won me over. The support of the Quantum Care Team to service my clients is priceless. I’m excited about the future, with Quantum, it looks supportive and bright.” - Sandra Littlejohn, Agency Owner, Iola Insurance Solutions.
“Sandra was amazing to work with and she knows what she wants and refuses to be stopped! The relentless mentality she displays every day is going to drive her success. I can’t wait to see all of the things she will accomplish in the Carolinas!” - Jonathan Leysath, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance.
Sandra helps customers find the best coverages by:
• Finding the greatest coverage at a price that is lower or competitive to what they currently pay.
• Letting her customers know that she is their “forever agent” even if it does not work out with the current carrier. She will shop with them and help make them find the right insurance coverage solution.
• Providing options for her customers by offering more than 10 different carriers
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Iola Insurance Solutions, LLC:
Our company is staffed by individuals committed to supplying our customers with highly personalized service. We achieve this with a focus on quality policy, competitive premiums, and total simplification of insurance matters. Our strategy is direct: To assess our customers’ complete insurance requirements, design a responsible protection program, and urge insurance that’s an economical insurance policy plan made for the personal circumstance. Visit us online at www.iolainsurancenc.com.
