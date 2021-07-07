Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Interviews Prominent Instagram Influencers

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast goes "On The Gram" with Social Media Influencers

“On the Gram” Podcast Series Highlights Unique Social Media Campaigns

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the July series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast, former radio personality and podcast host Shawnda McNeal interviews popular social media influencers who share unique content in their specialized industries. Talking with authors, bloggers, health coaches, and more gives inspiration and insight into how being intentionally disruptive is possible for everyone.

Intentionally Disruptive’s Social Media Manager, Jessie Simonson, says, “We are so excited for our ‘On the Gram’ series! We have chosen a handful of Instagram Influencers to share how they have built a career, a following, and are pursuing their dreams all by being intentionally disruptive. Now with the overflow of influencers in the space, you have to do things very differently to succeed, and all of these people do it in their own unique way.”

Podcast guest and popular influencer Lacey Dunn describes herself as “a functional medicine dietitian with a fiery passion for helping women feel and look their very best.” Dunn has 316,000 followers on instagram and assists women in optimizing their health through naturally balancing their hormones.

During her conversation with Shawnda on the podcast, she adds, “Do not settle for not feeling like yourself. There is a reason why you do not feel like yourself. You just got to get to the root cause. Keep fighting.”

Microbe Formulas, Intentionally Disruptive’s sponsor, also focuses on getting to the root cause through restoring fundamental aspects of health. The social media influencers featured on the podcast are all striving to help their followers live their best lives. Microbe reaches for the same goal through media content and products that help individuals feel more like themselves.

“This month is all about being unapologetically you and empowering others to do the same,” says Ryan Riley, part-owner and CTO for Microbe Formulas. “This mindset translates in all aspects of life, including physical and emotional health. We love having the opportunity to sponsor such a powerful message that aligns with our own core values.”

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

