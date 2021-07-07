COVID-19 Daily Update 7-7-2021

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,864), Boone (2,180), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,894), Calhoun (396), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,560), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,903), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,211), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,806), Kanawha (15,507), Lewis (1,301), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,540), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,201), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,231), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,336), Raleigh (7,103), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,285), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,975), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,394), Wirt (457), Wood (7,954), Wyoming (2,060).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV