COVID-19 Daily Update 7-7-2021
There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,864), Boone (2,180), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,894), Calhoun (396), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,560), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,903), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,211), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,806), Kanawha (15,507), Lewis (1,301), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,540), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,201), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,231), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,336), Raleigh (7,103), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,285), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,975), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,394), Wirt (457), Wood (7,954), Wyoming (2,060).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV
Putnam County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV