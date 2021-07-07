RBO PrintLogistix Welcomes Cathy Armstrong as New CEO
Cathy Armstrong becomes CEO of RBO PrintLogistix. Cathy brings her expertise in client relationship development and operations management to the organization.ST. LOUIS, MO, US, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO PrintLogistix announced that Cathy Armstrong is their new CEO, effective since June 28, 2021.
Cathy Armstrong will be joining RBO PrintLogistix from Armstrong Services, LLC, where she was owner and president. Prior to Armstrong Services, Cathy held various leadership roles including Senior Vice President, Principal Officer, and Director of Operations at several marketing organizations. Cathy brings three decades of experience in client relationship and operations management to RBO to enhance service development and support.
Additionally, Cathy’s experiences that will benefit RBO PrintLogistix and their clients moving forward include:
• Established proofing and asset management systems for client
• Developed marketing programs for various clients
• Built technology platform that provided cost and fulfillment control for clients
“I am very appreciative to Jim Riley for providing me this opportunity to build on the incredible success he has had after starting this company,” says Cathy. “I’m very excited about upcoming service and product enhancements that I think will delight our customers.”
“I have hired a CEO who not only has considerable industry experience but also has the burning desire, work ethic, and collaborative spirit of providing next-level service to our clients,” says Jim Riley, Chairman at RBO PrintLogistix. “She is the right person at the right time.”
RBO PrintLogistix is a print and marketing solutions provider that assists businesses by evaluating and executing all print areas. Today, RBO is the print and promotional partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country. RBO’s four areas of expertise – brand management, intelligent sourcing, process refinement, and cost savings – are the foundation of the RBO holistic approach to evaluating business challenges and alleviating the burden of implementation on marketing professionals. Using high-tech solutions and devoted customer service, RBO PrintLogistix executes the entire supply chain from concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution to ensure efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. Follow RBO PrintLogistix on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
