HELP US MEET OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL OF $50,000 FOR ArtsPR

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
We are looking for new colleagues for support or invitations to present our award-winning Short film: SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in 21/22. this summer we began a collaboration with Italy via Promo magazine on Newark, Italy, and me (Lulu Books) as well for community outreach. We have been lobbying for a re-contextualization of COLUMBUS from 1920-2021 that includes the Red Scare and discrimination against Italian immigrants.
We have also submitted our other short film honoring Greece via The Women of Trachis by Sophocles. Ellen Lanese appears in it with the Death of Herakles from our acclaimed production Off-Broadway. This rarely seen masterpiece for Century 21 was sent to Film Festival's in New Orleans, Kurdistan, Iceland, and Dublin this Fall. This follows SACCO & VANZETTI which was a Finalist for Beyond the Curve International Film festival in Paris in December of 2020.
It seems prudent to join other colleagues with their monthly commitment for ArtsPR this summer. We have received over 300 donations since 2015. Some give monthly for ArtsPR this summer. While we work primarily pro-bono for Arts PR, The New York Times published over 300 comments during COVID-19 on Arts, History, and current events. The Artists Grief Deck published us online on their site with FURIES 4 Covid-19. The Newark Library accepted documentation of our award-winning work to start a file there. We have also donated work to the Performing Arts Library at Lincoln Center; and the Museum of the City of NY for the greater community earlier and in 2021.
Additionally, we need support to move my Irish Institute award-winning production of John Maguire's 1877 play HONESTY TIS THE BEST POLICY to an edited DVD format from my VHS tape. We were included in the Theatre on Film archive at the Performing Arts Library at Lincoln Center with our production. It is a play written at the height of NO IRISH NEED APPLY discrimination in 1870's Manhattan.
Perhaps you can join me as well, to accept new donations that have been received and processed for the purposes of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. as noted below.
ArtsPRunlimited Inc is affiliated with http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
DPQuinn | New Jersey, 6/29/21
Excellent; but time for a broader discussion. This essay excludes all discrimination and lynching against Italians in the South, burned Catholic Churches in Maine; "No Irish Need Apply" in New York; squashing German, Italian, Irish cultures and languages. All the topic's in this essay are very important.
I learned information about Ukraine and their Famine (that echoes the English importing grain ) as the Irish starved in their Famine another missed point of comparison. The horrors abound. Wisdom and truth do not in the acrimony of 2021.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/magazine/memory-laws.html#commentsContainer&permid=113433674:113433674
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited Inc is affiliated with http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
DPQuinn | New Jersey, 6/29/21
Excellent; but time for a broader discussion. This essay excludes all discrimination and lynching against Italians in the South, burned Catholic Churches in Maine; "No Irish Need Apply" in New York; squashing German, Italian, Irish cultures and languages. All the topic's in this essay are very important.
I learned information about Ukraine and their Famine (that echoes the English importing grain ) as the Irish starved in their Famine another missed point of comparison. The horrors abound. Wisdom and truth do not in the acrimony of 2021.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/magazine/memory-laws.html#commentsContainer&permid=113433674:113433674
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
