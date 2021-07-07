CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a new agreement to build microgrid facilities servicing more than 1900 units in Gqeberha, SA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenfura Ltd. is delighted to announce a new partnership to build new microgrid facilities for gated communities, servicing more than 1900 units in Gqeberha, SA
This agreement is an additional agreement to the recently announced 1600+ units also in Gqeberha, bringing the total units supported in Gqeberha to over 3000. It also is a direct result of the previously announced partnership with 3TFM and BCMtrac.
All the units in this and the initial Gqeberha project can leverage Cenfura’s XCF token and fintech solution, increasing financial efficiency and therefore allowing Cenfura to significantly better support the residents energy supply.
The project contributes to the safety and everyday needs of the people living in the coverage areas. Cenfura provides uninterrupted Green Power that ensures security, cooling, and other essential systems will remain online regardless of the state of the greater Eskom power grid.
Pasi Nieminen Founder and Chairman said, “This agreement adds to the previously announced agreement allowing us to use economies of scale to support the building of these microgrids. We are very excited to take this important step forward!”
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can operate in island mode and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
Jussi Schultink
