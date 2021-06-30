Cenfura Ltd announces a new agreement to build 60 microgrid facilities servicing more than 1600 units in Gqeberha, SA
London, UK (Weds 30 June 2021) – CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted to announce a new partnership to build 60 microgrid facilities for gated communities, servicing more than 1600 units in Gqeberha, South Africa.
This agreement represents the next steps for Cenfura after its successful microgrid pilot project at Malachite Mews, in Johannesburg. It is a significant expansion and is the first of several larger microgrid projects that will use the Cenfura Platform and fintech solutions. It also is a direct result of the previously announced partnership with 3TFM and BCMtrac.
The project contributes to safety and everyday needs for the people living in the coverage areas. Cenfura provides uninterrupted green power that ensures security, cooling, and other essential systems will remain online regardless of the state of the greater Eskom power grid.
Pasi Nieminen Founder and Chairman said, “This agreement is an important next step in giving people a safer and better lifestyle through the implementation of Cenfura’s platform and fintech solutions. We look forward to expanding our role in serving the South African people in the near future”
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can operate in island mode and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
