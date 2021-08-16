3rd Wave’s sustainable green hotels to be Powered by Cenfura
CenfuraⓇ Ltd. has agreed to a renewable energy partnership with 3rd Wave to power its sustainable green hotels.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenfuraⓇ Ltd. has agreed to a renewable energy partnership with 3rd Wave to power its sustainable green hotels. This agreement to implement green and sustainable energy via the Cenfura platform includes US-based properties owned and maintained by 3rd Wave.
Each of the lifestyle hotels will be Powered by Cenfura, which means that Cenfura will implement sustainable energy delivery as well as use the Cenfura Platform across the project. This implementation gives 2 advantages - sustainable green energy delivery, and adoption of a fintech solution that improves efficiency and system management.
Nello Cafcules, CEO of Cenfura, said, “We are delighted to work in partnership with 3rd Wave to help deliver sustainable, lifestyle hotels Powered by Cenfura. We see a fantastic opportunity for both companies to integrate renewable, green technologies into 3rd Wave’s projects.”
About 3rd Wave
3rd Wave is an emerging hotel development company composed of a strategically curated team of experienced professionals uniquely positioned to be a market leader in the industry.
We have a track record of success in capital markets, development, acquiring and repositioning assets, operations, and asset management. We have come together to capitalize on our combined capabilities and expertise to produce results beyond the expectations of our guests and partners.
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can operate in island mode and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
