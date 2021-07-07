HealthViewX launches Sync+, a Comprehensive Patient Health Mobile App

Sync+ Patient Health Mobile App HealthViewX logo

HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its cutting-edge Patient Health Mobile Application, Sync+.

HealthViewX Sync+ shows you a different way to think about your health so you can experience lasting change. It helps healthcare providers transform episodic transactional care into an ongoing relationship based contextual care pathway that is curated on a per patient basis.

With this smart intuitive app, seamlessly track important health measures anywhere, anytime. The app allows personalized insights that enable targeted clinical interventions through the construction of a digital ecosystem around the patients.

Medical apps for patients improve systematic care and continuous communication between patients and healthcare providers. With Sync+, providers can do a variety of important clinical tasks including

- Auto-capture patient vitals and activities, freeing patients from having to enter readings manually

- Personalize care plans and tailor them to a patient’s specific needs

- Enable reminders/alerts about appointments, medicine compliance, care plan tasks, and breaches

- Empower patients with helpful insights and data visualization

- Communicate and collaborate seamlessly with patients using the in-built messaging module

- Telemedicine services

- Strengthen patient engagement and trust while providing 24/7 access to vital health info and education

"Sync+ is a vital marker in our digital transformation moonshot at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. This changes clinical service delivery from a mere set of disconnected transactions to an interconnected continuous stream of data-driven clinical interventions stitched together by an embedded set of key stakeholders curated by and for each patient. In short, we have engineered a set of solutions that allow clinical providers to deliver care pathways the patients’ way”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.

About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless integration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com