Shaftsbury Barracks / Operating Without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 30th, 2021, daytime hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1094A - Operating Without Owner's Consent
ACCUSED: Andrew J. Onorato
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Mark Onorato
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont Stat Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on North Road in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Andrew Onorato, age 36, of Bennington, VT, stole a dump truck from Mark Onorato and was operating the vehicle without Mark's consent. Andrew was later located with the dump truck near his residence in Bennington. On July 6th, 2021, Andrew was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 27th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Andrew was released on citation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 27th, 2021, at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.