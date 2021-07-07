Shaftsbury Barracks / Operating Without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 30th, 2021, daytime hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1094A - Operating Without Owner's Consent

ACCUSED: Andrew J. Onorato

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Mark Onorato

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont Stat Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on North Road in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Andrew Onorato, age 36, of Bennington, VT, stole a dump truck from Mark Onorato and was operating the vehicle without Mark's consent. Andrew was later located with the dump truck near his residence in Bennington. On July 6th, 2021, Andrew was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 27th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Andrew was released on citation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27th, 2021, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.