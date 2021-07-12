Women Veterans and Military Women Get a Foundation Dedicated to Their Post Military Well Being and Success
Armed with a dedicated board, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is positioned to impact the lives of the women who've served & sacrificed for our county
"In my prior role as the Dept. of Veterans Affairs Acting Deputy Secretary and as a retired Air Force Colonel, I saw first-hand the challenges women face both in and out of the service.”ACCOKEEK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 2.3 million women Veterans. They are the fastest-growing group of Veterans in the active-duty military community. Every day, these women struggle to live life to their full potential after military service, which should not be. “I know the transition struggle all too well because I became homeless in the early ’90s after receiving a medical discharge out of the U.S. Navy. I remember feeling alone as a woman veteran, not knowing where to look for help and not being braving enough to ask for help,” said Ginger Miller, President, and CEO of, Women Veterans Interactive Foundation.
— Pamela Powers
Women Veterans often suffer in silence and are sometimes too afraid to ask for help causing this deserving population to fall through the cracks. That's where the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation comes in with a mission of meeting women Veterans at their points of need through advocacy, empowerment, interaction, outreach, and unification and a goal fill in the cracks and stand in the gaps while restoring hope, dignity, and respect for this unique population.
"In my prior role as the Department of Veterans Affairs Acting Deputy Secretary and as a retired Air Force Colonel, I saw first-hand the challenges women face both in and out of the service. I am passionate about making sure that the women who have shown grit in serving this nation realize that they, too, are veterans and that their service matters. I am proud to be part of the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation's Board of Directors, and I look forward to helping Ginger and the team build on the passionate work WVI does every day for our nation's women warriors and their families," said Pamela Powers, Retired Air Force Colonel, and Managing Director, KPMG.
Founded upon the principles of the national award-winning national nonprofit organization Women Veterans Interactive and armed with a dedicated, diverse board of directors, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation will continue to improve the lives of our Nation's women Veterans and military women. By utilizing dedicated hi-tech research, tailored support programs, and training delivered through a comprehensive ecosystem, the WVI Foundation will ensure the women who have served and sacrificed for our country are equipped with the necessary resources to assist them through all stages of their military transition.
Many women Veterans have expressed not feeling comfortable going to male-dominated VSOs and desire to have an organization to call their own. The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is that organization and will serve as a long-overdue necessary resource in the VSO community.
To learn more about the WVI Foundation, please visit http://womenveteransinteractive.org.
The foundation plans to have a formal reception in the early fall of 2021 in Northern Virginia to celebrate its official launch. For reception sponsorship opportunities, email gm@womenveteransinteractive.org
Ginger Miller
Women Veterans Interactive
email us here