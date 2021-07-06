July 6, 2021 - South Texas College Awarded $287,500 Job-Training Grant

Date: July 6, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded South Texas College a $287,500 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley area.

“Skills Development Fund Grants are a key tool we use to make sure Texans have the skills to be competitive,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This grant will allow South Texas College to train local workers and ensure our labor force remains among the most sought after in the world.”

This grant will be used to provide custom training to over 300 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics in response to the impact of COVID-19. Training topics will include billing for telehealth services, disinfection training, COVID-19 related stress, customer safety, and cross-training for employees to fill job demand resulting from workforce reduction

“This grant is a testament to innovation and thinking outside of the box when it comes to training local workers,” said Representative Oscar Longoria of House District 35. “This investment enables our workforce to meet the needs of area employers which helps our community thrive.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

“Everyone wins when we use strategic thinking to ensure our workers have the skills area employers need,” said Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. of Senate District 27. “The ability of our local workers to pivot and learn new skills is one of the main reasons Texas is a top destination to do business.”

South Texas College contact: Jose Gomez, (956) 872-8358, jgomez_3436@southtexascollege.edu

