Henderson Interchange Virtual Public Information Meeting Starts Today

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in cooperation with the City of Henderson, is holding a virtual 24/7 public information meeting about the proposed Henderson Interchange project from July 6 through August 5, 2021 at www.dot.nv.gov/hendersoninterchange. There will also be an in-person meeting held on July 22 at the Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room at 222 S. Water Street in Henderson from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., with a project presentation at 5:30 p.m. Computers and presentation hard copies will be available at the James Gibson Library, 100 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

The Henderson Interchange project is anticipated to improve safety, freeway operations, and regional mobility, as well as enhance air quality and to reduce travel delays. NDOT is preparing a study to evaluate and document the proposed project’s potential environmental impacts following a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) feasibility study completed in 2020. Decisions made from this environmental study will guide the final design and eventually construction.

The public is encouraged to attend the virtual and in-person meetings, making comments via the website, in-person, written, or by email to henderson.interchange@dot.nv.gov through August 5. For additional information, contact NDOT Project Manager David Bowers at 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or via the project phone: (702) 582-9933.

Meanwhile, requests for auxiliary aids, disability services or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to NDOT Public Hearings Officer Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or email cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.