Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with David McRaney

David and Brilliant discuss the phenomenon of self-delusion, how each of us sees the world differently, and how our experiences change how we view the world.

You will find a place in your life where you can extract value from the chaos.”
— David McRaney
SANDY, UT, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David McRaney has worked as an editor, a photographer, a voiceover artist, a television host, a public speaker, a TV producer, and a journalist. David, being a deeply intelligent and thoughtful man, has focused his work on revealing the self-delusions and cognitive biases by which we live our lives. He has written a book called You Are Not So Smart and also runs a blog and podcast by the same name to help provide the world with his findings.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, David joins Brilliant Miller to discuss this phenomenon of self-delusion, and how each of us sees the world differently. They talk about how our experiences can change the way we view the world, and his deep desire to better understand and know himself. They also touch on how he managed to write his last book after his house was hit by a tornado, and other challenges he faced while writing his books.

Topics Discussed:
• Our understanding of the world is always changing
• Writing through a tornado
• The powerful influence of PTSD
• How a mindset can help you lose weight
• The wrong way to influence people
• Always challenge your assumptions

Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/0g7r7FAfWJ8 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the David McRaney guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/david-mcraney/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/you-are-not-so-smart/.

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

