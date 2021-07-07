EVOLIO’s Federbush to Lead Sessions at EXHIBITORFastTrak Providence

Joe Federbush, president, EVOLIO Marketing Inc. Exhibitor FastTrak Providence

Post-Pandemic Measurement; Prove the Value of Trade Shows

Our industry would be 100 times more effective if everyone understood the material in this session and could put it into practice.” — Class Participant

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present educational sessions at EXHIBITORFastTrak, the accelerated learning conference for trade show and event marketing professionals, in Providence, RI, on July 15.

EXHIBITOR Magazine’s EXHIBITORFastTraks feature university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. (www.ExhibitorOnline.com)

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts

July 15, 1 p.m.

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:

• How to ensure that your event investments pay off

• Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing

• Estimating value for each component of event payback

• Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value

• Basic organizing and presentation of results to management

The session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement – whether your event is online, in-person, or hybrid.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application

July 15, 3 p.m.

This CTSM required class applies what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:

• Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses, especially as we plan for future hybrid event marketing.

• Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes

• Select and invest wisely in your show schedule

• Assign key performance indicators

• Deploy and apply customer and visitor research

• Report event performance to senior management

