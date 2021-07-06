Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Dr. Aaron Berkowitz

Aaron and Brilliant discuss the immense comforts we take for granted, modern medicine in particular, the immense poverty he witnessed during trips to Haiti

There are no failures, only failures of imagination.”
— Dr. Aaron Berkowitz
SANDY, UT, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Aaron Berkowitz is a leading voice in neurology, global health and medical education. He’s also concerned and involved with issues of social justice. Aaron has written a book called One by One by One: Making a Small Difference Amid a Billion Problems, to inspire others to see the world differently and get involved in making a positive change.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Aaron joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the immense comforts we take for granted in this country, and in particular, modern medicine. They discuss his trips to Haiti and the immense poverty he witnessed in a place that was only a four-hour flight from his home in Boston. Lastly, they touch on his writing process and his message to us all about how we can help change the world.

Topics Discussed:
- The value of not knowing
- An unstructured path into a very structured career
- Haiti and its rich history
- Voluntourism: does it actually help?
- How to become a powerful storyteller

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heaVSUXMB28&t=7s and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Dr. Aaron Berkowitz guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/shirley-hager/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/one-by-one-by-one-making-a-small-difference-amid-a-billion-problems/.

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

