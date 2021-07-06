The Psychology of Retirement: Finding Joy and Meaning in Retirement
Debbie Elder, the keynote speaker at this Advice Chaser webinar on retirement
Learn how to make your retirement your true golden years with this free educational webinar.
People spend their entire careers preparing for retirement, but once they get there, they don’t know what to do. Debbie offers guidance on how to reorient yourself during this shift in your life.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement is a phase of life that most people look forward to. However, once people get there, a surprising number of them find themselves feeling lost, bored, and unsettled. Learn how to make your retirement your true golden years with this free educational webinar. The event, hosted by Advice Chaser, will premiere on July 7 at 12:00 Mountain time. The event is free, but make sure you register for a place here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
The webinar’s keynote speaker is Debbie Elder. Advice Chaser, a service that connects clients and businesses with financial advisors, asked Ms. Elder to present because of her extensive experience in emotional education and personal-development coaching. As a best-selling author, she will offer insights on how you can create a joyful life in retirement starting now! She will cover:
• Different emotional stages that people experience during retirement
• Things you can start doing now to prepare for the kind of retirement you want
• How to identify your passions and purpose after you no longer have a job
• How to create a legacy that you and your children will be proud of
“People spend their entire careers preparing for retirement, but once they get there, they sometimes don’t know what to do. Debbie Elder is an inspiring speaker who offers helpful guidance on how to reorient yourself during this significant shift in your life. From building on your identity to creating lasting fulfillment, she will discuss valuable insights that you won’t want to miss,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.
Ms. Elder will offer suggestions on emotionally preparing for retirement. If you need some financial preparation for retirement as well, talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can match you with an advisor who has experience working with clients like you who want to prepare for their golden years. Get started with a quick free phone call today.
