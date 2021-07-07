ACLJ Scores Major Victory, Obtains Unredacted Jen Psaki Email Regarding Secret Obama-Biden Iran Deal Negotiations

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ)

The Jen Psaki email had been redacted but was ordered to be turned over to the ACLJ unredacted as part of a five-year-old lawsuit against the State Department.

It's rather alarming that Ms. Psaki has authorized herself to determine when she should and should not tell the truth, considering that she now speaks for the White House and President Biden.” — Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ Executive Director