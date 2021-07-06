Portugal showcases innovative tile, stone and cork coverings in the American market
Portugal ranks as the world’s 7th largest exporter of natural stone and 8th in ceramic tiles exports. The US is the 5th strategic export market for the Portuguese ceramic tile and natural stone.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coverings 2021 (coverings.com) is coming fast, taking place on July 7-9 in Orlando, Florida. In the event, you can find new innovative tile, stone, cork, and construction products from Portuguese manufacturers that are featured in the latest global campaign “Made in Portugal naturally”, highlighting the best Portuguese industry players with a special focus on sustainability, innovation, and customization. The perfect fit: discover outstanding products in portugalglobal-northamerica.com and live at Coverings 2021.
Meet outstanding Portuguese granites, marbles, limestones, shale, and slates with unique textures, colors, and characteristics. It’s all about elegance, comfort, and tradition that never disappoints.
Nowadays, the secular Portuguese craftsmen's skills evolved, making stone quarrying and finishing even more sustainable and efficient. The distinctiveness of colors and veins of the Portuguese marble makes it one of the most desirable stones, especially in the American Market. Portugal is the world’s 7th largest exporter of Natural Stone.
Portugal is the world's first and largest exporter of cork, with permanent product development for new sustainable covering solutions. From handmade to large-scale, Portugal's wide range of indoor and outdoor cork wall and floor coverings combine innovation with tradition.
Tiles are part of Portuguese history and secular tradition, and the country is the 8th largest exporter of ceramic tiles in the world. With unique patterns, colors, finishes, and designs, the Portuguese Tiles Industry is renowned for frequent "call for artists" programs that result in outstanding designs, new tile uses, and breakthrough architectural concepts. Artists, architects, and designers create and deliver the most daring and unique ideas.
In the week that Coverings 2021 unveils new tile and stone products from around the world, Portugal invites everyone to discover the latest Portuguese products in an impressive array of new trends, materials, and customized solutions.
Now is the time to discover why you should choose Portugal as your strategic partner. Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
About Coverings 2021:
Coverings is the largest and most significant ceramic tile and natural stone trade fair exhibition in the United States and North America. It features exhibitors from more than 40 countries and is the stage for introducing some of the world's most innovative tile and stone products.
The exhibition and conference serve as a valuable and complementary education resource for all industry segments, with dozens of educational sessions throughout the show. Coverings attracts thousands of distributors, retailers, manufacturers, contractors, specifiers, architectural and design professionals, builders, real estate developers, as well as journalists, reporters, and bloggers who cover the tile and stone industry.
Learn more at https://www.coverings.com.
ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN:
The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage, and the molds industry.
The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.
The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.
The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.
Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
About AICEP:
The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy.
AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.
With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy.
With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.
Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com.
VALDEMAR PIRES
The Ad Store USA
+1 646-301-2006
valdemar@adstoreplus.com
