Portugal showcases innovative tile, stone and cork coverings in the American market

About

A strategic communication agency with a significant track record of marketing campaigns during the years and a modern 360 creativity and communication model. From a global approach to specific brand awareness, from design to digital development, from public & media relations to social media, customer experience, and new media, a full approach to advertising and communication for the ones that live in today. We have 25 years of experience in the US and European markets, and 15 offices all over the world including UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal. We build bridges between brands, markets, products, and people, decoding product and services with consumer expectations, by making complex themes simple to understand, and assigning them unique relevance through human touch and user experience.

