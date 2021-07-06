Margaret V. Glass Has Been Made a Member of Steeg Law Firm in New Orleans, LA
Steeg Law Firm, a top real estate law firm based in New Orleans, LA, is pleased to announce that Margaret Glass was made a member of the firm on July 1, 2021.NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steeg Law Firm, LLC based in New Orleans, Louisiana, is pleased to announce that Margaret V. Glass was made a member of the firm on July 1, 2021. Steeg Law is a real estate law firm with decades of experience in commercial and residential real estate, real estate financing, commercial and residential title insurance, and commercial and business litigation throughout Greater New Orleans and Louisiana.
Ms. Glass joined Steeg Law as an associate in the transactional section in 2018. Her practice focuses on real estate transactions, including commercial and residential sales, leases, financing and entity organization as well as landlord-tenant law, condominium law, and zoning and land use. She had previously worked for Steeg Law in the litigation department before moving to Texas where she gained further experience in insurance coverage, construction litigation, title curative litigation and condominium-related litigation.
“All of us here at Steeg Law are very happy to announce that Margaret Glass has become a member of the firm,” said Managing Partner Robert M. Steeg. “We are a small firm, and we pick our members carefully. Margaret has demonstrated the ability to see the big picture while also paying great attention to detail and technical accuracy. She also handles her transaction work with a keen awareness of our clients’ needs. We are looking forward to a long tenure together.”
Ms. Glass has been recognized by her peers as one of the top attorneys in New Orleans through inclusion in New Orleans CityBusiness Leadership in Law and The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch in Real Estate Law. She received her Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Tulane University Law School (2011) and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana State University (2007, summa cum laude).
About Steeg Law Firm
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
