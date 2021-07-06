Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on July 14 via Teleconference

July 6, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

Special guest speakers include the Stronach Group’s Racing Division President Mike Rogers; Maryland Soybean Board Executive Director and My Maryland Farmers Editor Danielle Bauer Farace; and Maryland Sister States Program summer intern Grace Fulton, who is working with Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith and Bob Zhang on equestrian international outreach.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

