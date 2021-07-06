Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AGC Georgia’s Young Leadership Program Raises $125,000 at Golf Classic

Funds to help cover the costs to build-out a new facility for the Community Assistance Center

The participation and fundraising success of the Golf Classic is a testament to the amazing members of YLP.”
— AGC-GA’s Director of Member Services Machell Harper
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia’s Young Leadership Program (YLP) successfully raised a tournament record of more than $125,000 at its 22nd Annual Golf Classic this year. Held at the Flat Creek Country Club and Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City, the monies raised will help fund YLP’s interior build-out of the Community Assistance Center in metro Atlanta.

More than 360 golfers participated in this year’s tournament. All funds are being placed into a designated account inside the AGC of Georgia Foundation, Inc., so they can support the more than $300,000 build-out of a new facility for the Community Assistance Center (CAC). The project is slated to begin in the fall of 2021. YLP is still actively recruiting contributions and in-kind materials donations for the construction project.

“The participation and fundraising success of the Golf Classic is a testament to the amazing members of YLP,” said AGC-GA’s Director of Member Services Machell Harper. “They are passionate and dedicated and without them, this event would not possible. These young leaders make me feel confident that the future is in good hands.”

CAC helps residents of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody facing emergency situations meet the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing. The organization assists individuals and families experiencing unexpected financial crisis from situations such as a job loss or other reduction of income, illness, medical emergency, divorce or catastrophic situations such as fire or flood.

“The Center connects volunteers interested in helping community members in need,” said Harper. “By building out the facility, this wonderful organization will be able to assist many more individuals and families in the future.”

AGC Georgia is the leading, statewide professional trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia. For more information, please reach out to Machell Harper at harper@agcga.org or visit www.agcga.org.

