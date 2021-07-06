CCHR: 25-Year Career Pharmacist Presents Holistic Solutions to Mental Health

Pamela Seefeld is a Clinical Pharmacist and Pharmacognosy Consultant The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. The pharmaceutical companies and the psychiatric community pocket some $62 billion on psychiatric drugs as part of a mental health spending of over $225 billion. According to data taken from the IQVia Total Patient Tracker Database for Year 2019, extracted February 2020, 61,262 children between the ages of 0-5 years are prescribed antipsychotics in the US. The Antidepressant: Suicide Link Ten Years Post Black Box Warning

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health watchdog organization, is hosting a complimentary virtual seminar covering alternative and safe solutions to psychotropic drugs on July 31st. The featured presenter for the seminar is registered pharmacist, Pamela Seefeld.A graduate of the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Seefeld, has been practicing and consulting on pharmacology for more than 25 years. Her specialty centers around pharmacognosy, the study and use of botanical resources and natural supplements to treat illnesses, physical and mental.“Giving people access to information on alternative solutions to psychiatric drugs , which come with a myriad of dangerous side effects, is important,” stated the president of CCHR in Florida, Diane Stein. “Millions of Americans are prescribed these drugs and, among the young, 1 in 3 misuse them.” [1]More than 6.1 million U.S. children are taking psychotropic medications with documented adverse health effects, according to data from the IQVia Total Patient Tracker Database for the year 2020. [2] This includes 85,000 infants and 138,000 toddlers prescribed and taking anti-anxiety, anti-depressant, and ADHD drugs. Studies also show that 55% -77% of teenagers who developed suicidal behavior did so directly after being treated with psychiatric medication [3].During the online event, Ms. Seefeld will discuss alternative solutions for mental health and will cover “black box” warnings for psychiatric drugs. A black box warning is the highest level of warning issued by the FDA for drugs and medical devices on the market. These warnings exist to alert the public and health care practitioners to serious side effects, such as injury or death. [4]According to a Denver Post article by holistic health pioneer Dr. Mercola, drug companies have paid billions of dollars in fines for illegally marketing psychiatric drugs to children. Dr. Mercola explains that often behavior problems in children are very frequently related to improper diet, emotional upset, and exposure to toxins, yet no pharmaceutical drug commercial will ever mention those lifestyle changes [5].For more information on psychiatric abuses or to obtain free educational, please call CCHR Florida at 727-442-8820.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] 1 in 3 Young Americans Prescribed a Psychiatric Drug Misuses Them: Study[1] Number of Children & Adolescents Taking Psychiatric Drugs in the U.S. https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/children-on-psychiatric-drugs/ [2] https://blogs.wsj.com/experts/2015/02/19/why-are-so-many-toddlers-taking-psychiatric-drugs/ [3] https://www.cchrflorida.org/teen-suicides-increasing-due-to-mental-health-treatment/ [4] https://www.cchrflorida.org/antidepressants-and-violence-the-clear-connection/ [5] Drug Firms Have Used Dangerous Tactics to Drive Sales to Treat Kids https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2014/05/07/psychotropic-drug-use.aspx

