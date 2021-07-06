Rapha Clinic Appreciates West Georgia Companies Supporting ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by Caretrack
Still room for additional sponsors and participants at the July 9th event
We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors through this fundraiser.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its inaugural ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack. Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Monday, July 19, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. Several celebrities are expected to participate in the shotgun start.
— Bill Calhoun, DMD and Chairman of the Board
“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Bill Calhoun, DMD and Chairman of the Board. “We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors through this fundraiser.”
The organizations from the West Georgia area sponsoring the ‘Fore Your Health’ include:
CareTrack
Caliber 1 Construction - Villa Rica
Ridgeland Construction - Villa Rica
GAR Heating & Cooling - Douglasville
Southern States Bank - Carrollton
Harrison Contracting - Villa Rica
Clearview
Bill Calhoun DDS
Dr. Larry Price
Rhythm Communications
Dr. Chris Arant
The Weathington Firm Attorneys At Law
Tisinger Vance
Fred O’Neal
Southeastern Hose
West GA Cardiology
Edward Jones Investments
Squire Shop
R.K. Redding Construction
Since 2010, Rapha Clinic has offered its services free of charge to qualified residents in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding Counties. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those who qualify.
In addition to the health and dental care, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
Registration forms can be found online at www.RaphaClinic.org or by calling Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.
