Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of Children’s Book, The Baby Cow and Other Children’s Poems

The Baby Cow & Other Children's Poems

A book of poetry that every child will love.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the release of the children’s book, The Baby Cow and Other Children’s Poems, by author Jenna Feitelberg, available on July 20, 2021 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Baby Cow is a fun take on the everyday things that help build your child’s imagination. Perfect for babies, toddlers, and young children, the stories are designed to teach important life lessons, including not to pass judgement based on appearance, and appreciating the unique beauty in everyone.

This beautifully illustrated collection includes seven different poems for children to enjoy. The topics range from a dog who needs money for the dry cleaners to a baby sister who is refusing to eat her food. The pieces are sure to be a hit in any household, as they were tested and loved by Feitelberg’s daughters who often ask for The Baby Cow book as their bedtime story. The following poems are included in the book: “The Puppy,” “Monster in the Closet,” “Baby Sister,” “The Baby Cow,” “Blueberry,” “The Tree,” and “Swing from the Moon.”

Reviews:

“Parents will love The Baby Cow & Other Children’s Poems by Jenna Feitelberg, which not only entertains readers, but also teaches children the importance of accepting others.” – Stacy Padula, award-winning and best-selling author of On the Right Path, Gripped, and Montgomery Lake High

About the Author:

While this is Jenna Feitelberg’s first authored book, she’s no stranger to creativity, having loved writing poetry from a young age. One day, Jenna decided to share her collection of children’s poems with her two daughters. While the collection had no name at the time, her daughters called it” The Baby Cow” and asked her to read it over and over. With the encouragement from her husband, Jenna decided to publish the collection of stories so that more parents could enjoy them with their children.

