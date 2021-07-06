US 87/US 287 Rehabilitation Project Set to Begin Next Week

DUMAS – A project to fully rehabilitate US 87/US 287 from south of the Dumas city limits to about a half mile north of County Road I is set to begin Tuesday, July 6. The project will include concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping. Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.

“This ultimate goal of this project is to provide long-lasting, durable, and low-maintenance pavement while improving safety along this corridor,” says Dumas Area Engineer Bernardo Ferrel. “During construction, we will work closely with our customers to ensure business and street access is maintained.”

Work will be constructed in phases with staging and traffic control set up starting next week. When construction begins, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution through the construction zone and obey all traffic control signs.

This $36.8 million project was awarded to SEMA Construction and construction is expected to last through May 2024. Additional updates will be provided throughout the project.