Car seats save lives

AUSTIN – Texas parents will do anything to protect their child – like checking under the bed for monsters at night or researching all the ingredients in baby food. But one of the most effective ways to protect children is often overlooked: properly securing them in a car seat every time they ride.

We recognize that installing a car seat correctly can be challenging, and while we all know it’s important to buckle up, Texas saw an increase in unrestrained children younger than 8 dying in crashes last year. If we want to drive like a Texan and be kind, courteous and safe, it’s vital that children are in properly installed car seats.

“The rise in unrestrained deaths is heartbreaking and unacceptable,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “These tragedies are preventable. Every parent and caregiver must make it a nonnegotiable habit to properly secure their child in a car seat or booster — every ride, every time. Children’s lives depend on it."

The data

The number of children younger than 8 who were unrestrained at the time of a fatal crash in Texas grew from 30% to 40% between 2023 to 2024. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that nationwide, 46% of all car seats are not correctly installed, putting children at unnecessary risk if they’re in a crash. That means nearly one out of two car seats are not being installed correctly.

What parents can do

TxDOT invites parents and caregivers to schedule a free car seat safety check by visiting SaveMeWithASeat.org and entering their ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT office.

During September, the Save Me with a Seat campaign will make stops in multiple Texas cities, showcasing an interactive educational experience that features a space-travel-themed backdrop.

The law

Texas law requires all children under the age of 8 or shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches, to be in a car seat when riding in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

The Save Me with a Seat campaign is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.