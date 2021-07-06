Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Life Elements Debuts New Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Life Elements is excited to debut its new aromatherapy Shower Steamers, releasing a breath of fresh air for a “scent-ual” shower experience.

The Life Elements Shower Steamers are larger, last longer and contain higher levels of natural essential oils and menthol to provide real, tangible efficacy.”
— Martha Van Inwegan
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is excited to debut its new aromatherapy Shower Steamers, releasing a breath of fresh air for a “scent-ual” shower experience. When placed under a cascade of water, Life Elements Shower Steamers actively fizz to free essential oils with the essence of Sweet Orange, Grapefruit and Eucalyptus. Senses are engaged when the human olfactory system is stimulated to uplift moods, reduce stress and relax the mind and body.

Life Elements Shower Steamers join the brand’s best-selling Signature CBD Bath Bomb Collection and newly minted CBD Bath Salt Collection as effective, nature-based, self-care products that create a therapeutic experience to calm and unwind.

Life Elements Shower Steamers introduce therapeutic essential oils with powerful scents into a hot shower’s humidified atmosphere, providing decongestive wellness benefits for asthma, sinus and allergy relief. As hot, humid air envelops the shower space, the environment becomes a steam room that can act as natural expectorant to clear air passages. Each Shower Steamer is artisan hand-crafted and at 3oz., currently designed as the strongest smelling bar on the market so the aroma from the release of the essential oils has time to reach the sinus’ before dissolving. The addition of a dose of menthol is a key activator as this property has been found to ease respiratory ailments.

According to Martha Van Inwegen, President of Life Elements, “We created our shower steamers for 2 reasons: #1, the majority of those steamers already on the market are too small, dissolve too quickly, or lack enough scent to have any beneficial effect; and #2, the ingredients in other brands are littered with synthetic fragrances. The Life Elements Shower Steamers are larger, last longer and contain higher levels of natural essential oils and menthol to provide real, tangible efficacy.”

Life Elements Shower Steamers come in two different formulations to turn your shower into a sinus-relief spa treatment with cooling menthol and aroma-therapeutic relief from crisp eucalyptus or an energizing blend of citrus. With Life Elements Shower Steamers, a shower routine can be transformed from the ordinary into a spectacular restorative experience.

Life Elements Shower Steamers retail at $14 for a pack of 6 at LifeElements.com/Steamers.
Free shipping when purchased during the month of July 2021.

For more information, contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
Life Elements will provide samples for verified media requests.

About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skincare solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com

Michelle Roe
Life Elements
+1 760-424-1628
email us here

