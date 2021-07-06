Mente Group Names Cole White Managing Director – South
Cole White has proven himself to be enormously valuable to Mente Group’s clients and since joining us has successfully handled numerous aircraft sales and acquisitions.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has appointed IADA-certified preowned aircraft sales broker Cole White as managing director – South, effective July 1. White earned his certified broker designation from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) in 2019, while serving as Mente’s vice president of transactions. He will continue to be located in Dallas.
"Cole White has proven himself to be enormously valuable to Mente Group’s clients and since joining us has successfully handled numerous aircraft sales and acquisitions,” said company president and CEO Brian Proctor. “He has turned his military discipline and professional sports competitiveness into effective assets for our many clients.”
White served as an armor officer in the U.S. Army after graduating from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, where he was recruited to play baseball. He was drafted into the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, where he played professional baseball for three years.
He holds a degree in systems management from West Point, with a focus on systems engineering. White has also accomplished post-graduate work at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business, where he studied financial reporting for managers, strategic financial statement analysis, financial planning and valuing of projects and investments, managerial accounting and corporate strategy, and value creation.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
