Pharma Way North America Launches the World's First Ultra-Soluble Curcumin Wellness Drink
DOT SHOT, Unique Curcumin Wellness Drink-Now in AmericaATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Way North America, an Atlanta based company, announced today that it has launched DOT SHOT, the world’s first ultra-soluble curcumin wellness drink. The launch in America follows successful growth of DOT SHOT in Europe where the product has been embraced by people with an active lifestyle. In addition, many professional athletes are using the product. For example, DOT SHOT is used by golf players on the PGA and LPGA tour as well as hockey players in the NHL, rock-climbers and the Swedish National Alpine Ski Team.
DOT SHOT is unique with its proprietary dispersion technology which delivers superfast body absorption of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric. Curcumin is normally hard for the body to absorb but the breakthrough technology used in DOT SHOT allows for extremely rapid uptake in the blood stream. The product delivers the proven health benefits associated with turmeric/curcumin such as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. DOT SHOT is especially beneficial to active people who experience light to moderate joint pain and sore muscles from physical activity such as golf, tennis, walking/running or working out. DOT SHOT has also been proven to help people who suffer from light arthritis pain.
“We are very excited to be launching DOT SHOT in America. Its ultra-soluble formula will offer faster benefits from curcumin than any other extract on the market. DOT SHOT is currently sold exclusively on-line through www.mydotshot.com. Expansion to retail is planned for 2022.” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Pharma Way North America LLC.
For more information, please contact morgan.cederblom@pharma-way.com
Morgan Cederblom
Pharma Way North America LLC
morgan.cederblom@pharma-way.com