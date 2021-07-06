New Partnership Between Hexdon and QuantHub to Help Companies Build Strong Data Cultures

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuantHub, a leading data upskilling and assessment platform, and Hexdon, a data consultancy with a human-first approach, announce a strategic partnership to help companies create a data culture that delivers results.

By coupling Hexdon’s personalized, consultative approach to building a stronger data culture with QuantHub’s data skill assessments and unique microlearning approach to data upskilling, companies will have a one-stop shop to build a data-driven organization that yields business outcomes.

“Companies struggle to leverage data across the organization due to a lack of data skills as well as a failure to understand why data is so essential to every business area,” said Matt Cowell, QuantHub CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with Hexdon and believe their human-first consultative approach sets the foundation for a data culture that results in employees who have a strong appetite to improve data skills and become data fluent.”

“At Hexdon, we know that many data initiatives don't deliver the desired business outcomes and this is primarily down to the organisations data culture and skills.” said Daryl D’Cruz, Hexdon CEO. “Organisations recognise that improving confidence in data is essential today, but often don’t know how or where to start. Our partnership with QuantHub is a game changer as it supports our focus on data culture with a practical approach to improve skills and data literacy, which ultimately leads to better business outcomes.”

Learners can create a free individual account at QuantHub Upskill.

About QuantHub:

QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s modern upskilling platform is focused exclusively on building advanced analytics and data literacy skills across the enterprise in the flow of work. For more information, visit QuantHub.com

About Hexdon

Hexdon helps organisations to improve data culture and raise the consciousness of data driven outcomes. Hexdon’s approach includes Data Culture Coaching and Business Data Education programmes. Hexdon also helps organisations and their data teams to improve trust, flow, intrinsic motivation, experience, skill and importantly, performance. For more information, visit hexdon.com

