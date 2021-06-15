QuantHub and DataLiteracy.com Create Data Upskilling Partnership to Increase Data Literacy

QuantHub and Dataliteracy.com announce a strategic partnership to expand QuantHub’s data literacy training with content from Data Literacy.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- QuantHub, a leading data upskilling and assessment platform, and Dataliteracy.com, an expert in data literacy training, announce a strategic partnership to expand QuantHub’s data literacy training with content from Data Literacy. By leveraging Data Literacy’s deep content library with QuantHub’s platform delivering micro-learning in the flow of work, companies will have the best data literacy content available delivered in an easy upskilling solution.

“We are thrilled to bring the expert knowledge and learning content of Ben Jones and Data Literacy to QuantHub customers,” said Matt Cowell, QuantHub CEO. “Through this partnership, learners now have access to Data Literacy’s content in the QuantHub platform, delivered in a bite-sized format that easily fits into an employee’s daily work.”

“Through this partnership with QuantHub, Data Literacy is excited to be able to provide our mutual clients with our world class training programs in a more bite-sized and personalized fashion,” says Ben Jones, CEO of Data Literacy. “We recognize that different people learn in different ways and have varying gaps in knowledge and skills, and this partnership will allow for us to custom tailor our content to the learner.”

Learners can create a free individual account at QuantHub Upskill.

About QuantHub:

QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s modern upskilling platform is focused exclusively on building advanced analytics and data literacy skills across the enterprise in the flow of work. For more information, visit QuantHub.com

About Data Literacy:

At Data Literacy, our mission is to help people learn the language of data. The vast majority of people in the world today do not receive a formal education that adequately prepares them for the level of data fluency required of them in their careers and by their communities. To help our customers become more data literate, we design, implement and continuously improve cost-effective training and certification programs that we deliver online, on-site and on-demand. We aim to demystify data, and to make the learning experience fun and enjoyable. A main tenet of our offerings is that data simply provides a lens into our world and our humanity. For more information, visit dataliteracy.com.