QuantHub Partners With Juice Analytics

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuantHub, a leading data upskilling and assessment platform, and Juice Analytics, a leading data visualization platform, announce a strategic partnership to expand QuantHub’s data literacy upskilling offering to include exclusive data storytelling and visualization learning materials leveraging Juice Analytics’ expertise and powerful platform.

By leveraging Juice Analytics’s data visualization and data storytelling expertise and platform with QuantHub’s unique microlearning approach to data upskilling, companies will have a one-stop shop to build the critical data communication skills of their workforce.

“One of the primary reasons companies struggle to leverage data in operations and strategy is the lack of data skill across the enterprise, particularly around data storytelling and data visualization,” said Matt Cowell, QuantHub CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with Juice Analytics to bring their extensive data visualization and storytelling expertise to learners within the QuantHub platform. No longer do learners have to sit through generic, several-hour training courses to learn critical data skills. With QuantHub and Juice Analytics, they can learn critical data skills in just 10 minutes a day!”

“At Juice, we want to enable a new generation of data citizens with the skills to understand, visualize, and communicate data,” said Zach Gemignani, Juice Analytics CEO. “Through our partnership with Quanthub, our data visualization and data storytelling content can reach organizations who recognize the need to build the data fluency of their teams.”

Learners can create a free individual account at QuantHub Upskill.

About QuantHub:

QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s modern upskilling platform is focused exclusively on building advanced analytics and data literacy skills across the enterprise in the flow of work. For more information, visit QuantHub.com

About Juice Analytics:

For almost two decades, Juice Analytics has been at the forefront of the data visualization industry, providing thought-leadership and solutions for bridging the “last mile” of analytics. The no-code SaaS platform, Juicebox, enables consultants and information workers to create interactive data stories, infographics, and presentations. For more information, visit juiceanalytics.com