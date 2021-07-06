Iglamify Lash Co. Announces Grand Opening
Premium lash company launches online shop and Amazon storeCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglamify Lash Co., a company that offers luxury eyelash extensions products, training and certifications for professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new online and Amazon stores. The store’s grand opening is Thursday, July 22.
Iglamify Lash Co.’s product line includes eyelash extensions, glues and accessories for beginner and advanced lash lovers. Both the online shop and Amazon store will offer a variety of lash types, such as mink and silk, which range from $12.99 to $25.99. The lash company will also sell premium fast-drying lash glue that lasts up to eight weeks. Prices for the company’s glues range from $18.99 to $45.99.
“We believe in amplifying the beauty within,” said Demetress Bennett, Founder of Iglamify Lash Co. “I founded Iglamify Lash Co. because I’m passionate about empowering women and men to amplify their confidence and become the best version of themselves by giving them the tools and education to be successful.
Shoppers can take advantage of up to 20% off when pre-ordering before July 21.
For more information, visit www.Iglamifylashco.com or Iglamify Lash Co. on Amazon.
Demetress Bennett
Iglamify Lash Co.
