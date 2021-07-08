The Biggest Trends from Brazilian Footwear for Spring / Summer 2022

SS 22 Brazilian Footwear Trends

Currently on display at Joor, these footwear trends will define Spring /Summer 2022, according to the following five Brazilian Footwear brands

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to summer and when it comes to shoes, Brazil knows the game. Currently on display at Joor, these footwear trends will define Spring /Summer 2022, according to the following five brands (all part of Brazilian Footwear, an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil):

TREND 1: THE COMFY SLIDE

Piccadilly presents the Marshmallow collection with brand slides produced in EVA, a 100% recyclable material, which provides comfort and high durability. The Marshmallow is ultralight, colorful and very flexible. Soft, adherent, practical and anatomical, the slides are both stylish and comfortable.

Another feature of the shoes is the practicality of maintenance. All it takes is water at room temperature, mild soap and a good brush. The collection's slides can be found in bubble gum pink, ivory and multicolor. As a highlight trend of the season, Blue Sky is the color that represents freshness, tranquility and lightness, characteristics that women need most in the hot season. Inspired by good feelings, the tone carries charm and romanticism and brings a subtle and authentic color point to the looks.

TREND 2: HANDCRAFTED

The Kirkless Flat is one of the best bets of Sarah Chofakian for those that want the value of handcrafter shoe. The tresse present in the piece was carefully made by expert braiders, who help keep Brazilian artisanal culture alive. This flat also combines the comfort and lightness that represent everything that is summer.

Textures will be the highlight of next Summer. In the York Sandal, careful research work was done to create the development of the pressed leather in stingray print. The striking features of Sarah Chofakian's brand, like comfort united with elegance, are perfectly matched in this piece.

TREND 3: JEWELRY ACCENTS

Shoe designer Paula Torres brings the sea breeze as a much-needed breath of fresh air. With a new style, Paula Torres reinforces the desire for uncomplicated, stylish and comfortable pieces. After months of isolation, getting dressed to work from home brought a new meaning to the female look into fashion, with the desire to mix the best of these two worlds.

The super soft leathers appear in several models of the Spring/Summer collection. It also portrays eye-catching ties, a key detail to update the season's shoes. In addition, there are added details inspired by jewelry that bring refinement to many of the models: pearls, marbled resins and anklets demonstrate this new trend. Colors are derived from nature; pale neutrals that bring timelessness and marine and white classics that take us to the summer beaches of Brazil.

TREND 4: NEON

Petite Jolie believes fashion is a state of mind. Choosing what to wear is your way of expressing your truths every day. With a full range of shoes and accessories, Petite Jolie has their own PVC compound, the J-Lastic, that has an exclusive scent and the possibility of working with intense and fun colors. Whether you are lounging at home or at the poolside, their slides add a fun element to your look. With the vibrant neon colors, these will keep your feet fresh while looking cool.

TREND 5: CASUAL COMFORT

Comfort is trendier than ever now, with the boom of home offices and casual wear, and this is exactly the trademark at Anatomic Shoes. After launching a successful Spring Summer 2021 collection, Anatomic gives us some insight of what we can expect for this season in the next year.

The footwear brand is betting on lighter shades of tans and browns, colorful soft leathers, woven materials, versatile designs, simple patterns on the uppers and key styles for those who are starting to travel again.

Anatomic are tapping into expert artisans, craftspeople, weavers and handmade details.

Fast forward to Spring Summer 2022 and comfort is here to stay, specifically with slip-on styles, which have once again proved to be warm weather favorites.

All these collections plus other Brazilian brands are currently showcased on JOOR Passport.

Brazilian Footwear has had great success by its participation on JOOR Passport, a virtual platform that connects over 12,500 brands with 300,000 retailers across 144 countries. The platform puts the entire buying process online to make wholesale smoother and smarter for both brands and retailers. It uniquely unlocks data between transacting parties, creating a single collaborative ecosystem so partners can easily access the vital metrics that drive their business in real time.