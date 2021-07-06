M.Chat Releases New Hip Hop Single
Crafting outstanding tunes in the genres of Hip Hop and Soul music, talented artist M.Chat is releasing a new Single “King In Time” on July 4th, 2021LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop is not an easy genre. From the social justice themes to the heart-wrenching pain artists put into it, Hip Hop and Soul are genres meant to uplift and invigorate. One artist who is reinventing what Hip Hop means for him is M.Chat. With the release of his brand new single titled “King In Time” (feat. Joe Roq) on July 4th, 2021, the artist is looking forward to make a place for him in the world of Hip Hop.
Joe Roq, featured in the single, is a part of a three piece group called Mega West. M.Chat worked on the single along with Joe Roq, and they both gave birth to the compelling tune that is getting released today as “King In Time”. Rich in themes of Hip Hop, with a light touch of soul music, the single perfectly depicts the music style of M.Chat. The enlivening melodies and catchy beats, along with a few soothing soulful elements make the song feel like a breath of fresh air in the world of music. Releasing tracks one after the other, all somehow unique and creative in their own way, the emerging artist has come a long way. He has grown tremendously as an artist and has evolved to become a person who’s on the right path, following his passion. In all these years, he has grown not only physically, but also mentally and spiritually. Like all major artists, M.Chat started out as a fan. From the first time the needle hit the record, M.Chat was hooked. There was no looking back; he knew that music was his path.
Along with “King In Time”, the dedicated artist has yet another single featuring Joe Roq titled “Spit”. “MANY MOONS” and “What Time” are another two of his major hit singles. With the release of all these back to back smash hits, M.Chat is hoping for his sound to get out there and reach the masses. He’s looking forward to winning the hearts of music lovers around the world, leaving an everlasting impact. The approach he has taken with his music is optimistic and hopeful. He wants his music to spread a wave of positivity wherever it gets played, making the crowd move in a positive direction. He wants to create something out of music that can be a part of people’s lives for years to come. The songs are crafted in a way that would surely create an everlasting vibe that would stick with the listeners for the rest of their lives. For this very purpose, he blends Hip Hop and Soul music together, incorporating his unique sense of art in his sound. With the aim to be as inspirational as his own childhood idols, M.Chat produces music with a message. He’s all about embracing the highs and lows of life. In his own words, ‘you can’t have one without the other.’
Using his approach to life and with all the lessons and highlights of his own life, this artist has come out with this latest single with his unique sound and tantalizing lyrics. He looks forward to continuing this journey, making music he’s passionate about and touring the world. He wants to meet his devoted fans, inspiring others every step of the way.
M.Chat, short for Marcus Chatmon, is a Hip Hop and Soul artist based in Vegas, Nevada. He is a singer and songwriter who has been making music his whole life. Since the beginning, he drew his inspiration from his childhood idols who paved a way for him to create a voice that can be heard.
As an artist, M.Chat focuses on trying to spread a message with his music. Knowing that life is made of several highs and lows, M.Chat is spreading the message of hope, love, and peace.
